Assam’s Youth Will Suffer Most if Paresh Baruah Sparks Unrest, CM Sarma warns

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said peace is imperative in the state, cautioning that continuing violence would destroy the future of the youths of the state.

He asserted that young people would be the most affected by a violent and unstable Assam, as no industries would be interested in investing in such a state.

The Chief Minister also emphasized that a peaceful environment is a prerequisite for uninterrupted growth and prosperity in the state.

Chief Minister Sarma appealed to ULFA (I) leader Paresh Baruah to refrain from attempts aimed at disturbing the peace in the region. "Again, I appeal to Paresh Barua to not damage the peaceful atmosphere in Assam so that our growth can continue uninterruptedly," Sarma added.

This appeal for peace comes after Sarma, on August 15, made a similar request to Baruah, where he urged him to desist from 'perpetuating all such forces and activities that delay development in Assam'.

The appeal came after ULFA-I claimed responsibility for a series of bomb threats in several places, including Guwahati, Sivasagar, Lakhimpur, and Nagaon.

It is reported that the bomb threats were scheduled to explode between 6 AM and 12 noon.

Countering these threats, Sarma said the emphasis needed to be on economic development rather than "security-imperialism."

Assam, he said, is poised for fast economic growth with the semiconductor plant by Tata and other proposed business investments.

Sarma said the state has about 1.4 million unemployed youths who are willing to seek jobs within their places of residence, and that prospect would be destroyed by disruption to the activities and similarly damage goodwill of Assam. The Chief Minister added, "My administration is committed to conflict resolution through discussion and not through violence.".

He again called upon Paresh Baruah and ULFA to come forward for discussions rather than creating disturbances and emphasized that the goal should be the people of Assam getting peace and prosperity without creating hurdles.