Assam: Ajanta Neog inaugurates auditorium and classrooms in Golaghat

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: Minister Ajanta Neog inaugurated an auditorium and classrooms at Dandadhar Higher Secondary Girls' School in Golaghat town on Wednesday. The auditorium and classrooms have been built with the Chief Minister's Assistance Fund and MLA Fund. Minister Neog also distributed cycles to Class IX students under the Chief Minister's 'special scheme,' making it easier for the students to attend school and boosting their interest, confidence, and enthusiasm for education.

