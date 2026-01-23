Ajanta Neog to Table Assam's Vote on Account Budget on Feb 17

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog will table the Vote on Account Budget 2026-27 on February 17, 2026, on the floor of the state Legislative Assembly. Due to the upcoming Assembly elections, the government is unable to present a full-fledged budget. The Assam Assembly will sit for the Budget Session (Vote on Account) from February 16, 2026. The session is likely to span four days. The Finance Minister will also present a supplementary budget for the current financial year, 2025-26, during this session.

