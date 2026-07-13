Assam: Ajanta Neog reviews progress of major Old Age Home and Child Care Centre in Boko

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: Guardian Minister of Kamrup district, Ajanta Neog, visited Bongaon in Boko on Sunday to inspect the ongoing construction of an ambitious Old Age Home and Child Care Centre.

The minister informed that the project is poised to become one of the largest of its kind in the country. With an expenditure of ?82 crore 58 lakh 59 thousand 900, the centre is expected to be completed within the next three months.

Ajanta Neog assured that the Child Care Centre will provide accommodation for children according to age groups, while the Old Age Home will ensure medical facilities for senior citizens. Senior officials from the concerned department accompanied the minister during the inspection.

She further stated that the centre will include arrangements for education and technical training for children. After the inspection, the minister revealed to the media that nearly 80 percent of the construction work has already been completed.

Also Read: Ajanta Neog Reviews Development Projects, Pushes Faster Execution in Golaghat