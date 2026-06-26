Ajanta Neog Reviews Development Projects, Pushes Faster Execution in Golaghat

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: Minister for Women and Child Development and Tourism Ajanta Neog on Thursday reviewed the progress of various development projects in Golaghat district and directed officials to expedite pending works, particularly the construction of the Golaghat Medical College and measures to prevent flooding by the Doyang River.

Chairing a meeting of the District Development Committee at the office of the District Commissioner here, the Minister instructed the concerned departments to complete the remaining works of the medical college, including land acquisition required for drainage facilities, within the stipulated timeframe.

“Development and public welfare projects must be implemented with greater speed, but there should be no compromise on quality,” Neog said during the meeting.

Taking note of the damage caused by the Doyang River in several areas of the Golaghat and Sarupathar constituencies during the previous year, the Minister directed the Water Resources Department to prepare and implement flood and erosion protection schemes in vulnerable areas.

She also asked the police to take stringent action against the recent rise in theft cases and the spread of drugs in the district. The Excise Department was directed to intensify its drive against the illegal manufacture and sale of country liquor.

The Minister further reviewed the performance of the Irrigation, Public Works (Roads and Buildings), Forest and Public Health Engineering departments. The meeting was attended by Sarupathar MLA Biswajit Phukan, District Commissioner Pubali Gohain, District Development Commissioner Gurnel Singh and senior officials of various departments.

Addressing the beneficiaries, the Minister said that ensuring the financial independence of women and helping them become self-reliant remains one of the government’s key priorities.

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