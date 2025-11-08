Assam: AJYCP Nagaon Unit demands Removal of Gauhati University VC

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The Nagaon district unit of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) submitted a memorandum to the Governor of Assam through the Nagaon District Commissioner on Friday, demanding the removal of Dr Nani Gopal Mahanta as the Vice-Chancellor of Gauhati University. The memorandum, signed by Prabal Sarma, President, and Hemanta Das, General Secretary of the district unit of the youth organization, alleged that Dr Mahanta had been involved in large-scale irregularities and corruption in the utilization of university funds and infrastructure development.

The memorandum highlighted that the allegations against Dr Mahanta had been widely reported in various newspapers and electronic media, which had tarnished the reputation of the prestigious university. The organization had earlier urged Dr Mahanta to resign from his position.

It has now demanded that the Governor take immediate action to remove Dr Mahanta from his position and conduct an impartial investigation into the allegations of corruption and irregularities. The memorandum emphasized that the reputation of the university and the academic future of its students were at stake, and that it was imperative that swift action was taken to restore the university's integrity.

The demand for Dr Mahanta's removal is based on allegations of financial irregularities and favouritism in the development of university infrastructure. The youth organization has expressed concern that if action is not taken, it will further damage the reputation of the university.

