Assam: AJYCP seeks CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation, high-level probe

Staff reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva-Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) on Monday submitted memoranda to President Droupadi Murmu through district commissioners across Assam, seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and a high-level, impartial inquiry into allegations concerning the electoral system.

The memoranda were submitted by district committees following directions from the AJYCP central committee. AJYCP president Palash Changmai said recent allegations and controversies surrounding the electoral process had raised concerns among citizens and called for a fair, transparent and high-level investigation. General secretary Bijan Bayan said a free and impartial electoral process was fundamental to democracy and stressed the need for transparency, accountability and constitutional safeguards in the preparation of electoral rolls, inclusion or deletion of voters' names and conduct of elections.

The organisation urged the President to order an independent inquiry into the allegations against the CEC and take necessary constitutional steps to ensure that he stepped down during the investigation. It also demanded that the findings be made public. The AJYCP said public confidence in the democratic system depended significantly on the neutrality and credibility of the Election Commission of India.

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