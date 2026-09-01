Assam: AJYCP stages protest at Nagaon, burns NHAI effigy over fatal road accident

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP), Nagaon District Committee, staged a strong protest in Nagaon town on Monday against the National Highways Authority of India following a horrific road accident in Khetri on Sunday night in which seven people were killed. The Parishad said that it would not take the incident lightly.

Led by District President Prabal Sharma and General Secretary Hemanta Das, AJYCP activists took out a protest march at Natun Bazar area in Nagaon town and brought traffic to a standstill. The protesters later burnt an effigy of the National Highways Authority of India.

The protesters were also vocal against the Raha and Nazirakhat (Sonapur) toll gates. The organisation alleged that the accident occurred due to the negligence of NHAI. It claimed that massive potholes at various points on the four-lane National Highway had not been repaired, making travel unsafe and leading to the mishap. “The NHAI must take responsibility for this,” the leaders of the organisation said.

Also Read: Sonapur: Six Killed in Road Accident on NH-27 in Khetri