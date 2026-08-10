Assam: AJYCP to stage sit-in on August 20 to demand national problem status for floods

A Correspondent

NAGAON: The Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva–Chatra Parishad (AJYCP), one of Assam’s prominent youth and student organisations, will complete 50 years on March 12, 2027. To mark the organisation’s golden jubilee, the Parishad will organise year-long celebrations from March 12, 2027, to March 12, 2028.

Central Committee president Palash Changmai announced the decisions taken in this regard by the organisation’s Central Executive Committee at a press conference held today at Shaheed Bhawan in Nagaon.

Changmai said that the year-long programme is for the golden jubilee celebrations. Changmai stated that consultations with Assam’s intellectuals and former members of the organisation would finalise the year-long programme for the golden jubilee. After consulting Assam’s intellectuals and former members of the organisation, we will finalise the year-long programme for the golden jubilee. The golden jubilee celebrations will be inaugurated either in Jorhat or Tinsukia on March 12, 2027, while the concluding ceremony will be held in Guwahati on March 12, 2028.

Referring to the devastating flood situation in Upper Assam, the Parishad president said that catastrophic floods in Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat districts had devastated numerous villages. According to government figures, more than 100 people have died in these villages, while livestock losses have run into lakhs. Several lakh bighas of agricultural land The floods have also damaged several lakh bighas of agricultural land, severely impacting the economies of the three districts. The floods have caused significant damage, leaving the economies of the three districts severely affected.

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