Assam: AJYP questions toll collection; alleges financial burden on public

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva Parishad (AJYP) has demanded that toll collection at toll plazas across the state be suspended until the construction and development of national highways are completed, dilapidated roads are properly repaired, and essential facilities for road users are ensured.

In a press statement, the organisation's central president Ujjal Kumar Chutia and general secretary Udayan Kumar Gogoi alleged that toll plazas have been established and tolls collected from the public in Assam by disregarding existing rules and regulations as well as public interest.

The organisation also raised serious questions regarding the legality, location, and regulatory procedures governing toll plazas established at various locations across the state, from Sadiya to Dhubri and from Dhemaji to the Srirampur border.

According to the Yuva Parishad, under the applicable road transport regulations, proper construction, development, and maintenance of roads, along with essential facilities for road users, are important prerequisites before toll collection is undertaken. However, the organisation alleged that toll collection continues on several national highways in the state even though construction work remains incomplete or the condition of the roads is poor.

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