A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The 93rd Nalbari Raax Mahotsav, one of the largest religious and cultural festivals in Northeast India, witnessed another significant event on its third day with the inauguration of the exhibition titled Akhand Bharat Parikrama: Heritage and Glorious History of India.

The 13-day festival, which began on November 24 at the historic Hari Mandir in Nalbari, will continue until December 6. The exhibition, presented by Pragya, a leading social and cultural organisation of Assam, was inaugurated on Wednesday evening by noted actress Reba Phukan. Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the exhibition, Phukan emphasised the importance of preserving cultural heritage for future generations. She urged the younger generation to carry forward the cultural initiatives undertaken by Pragya and ensure that the rich traditions and heritage of the country remain alive.