A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Preparations are in full swing for the 93rd edition of the historic Raax Mahotsav at the Harimandir in Nalbari, one of the largest religious and cultural festivals in Northeast India. The 13-day celebration will be held from November 24 to December 6, with a special cultural evening scheduled for December 7.

With just a few days left before the grand festival, the Harimandir Committee and the organising committee are working round the clock to ensure the successful conduct of the event. The festival, renowned for its traditional clay idols and elaborate mythological presentations, is expected to attract thousands of devotees and visitors from different parts of Assam and neighbouring states.

One of the major attractions this year will be a spectacular laser light show depicting episodes from the Ramayana, Mahabharata, and various mythological stories associated with Lord Krishna. According to the organisers, the show will be visible across an open-air stretch of approximately three kilometres.