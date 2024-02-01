Assam: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad candidates win unopposed in Jagiroad College students’ poll

JAGIROAD: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) candidates of Jagiroad College were elected unopposed in all the posts of the Jagiroad College students’ union election on Tuesday, after the nominations of other party’s were rejected. As per the results announced, the winners are Raju Sarkar for the post of president, Princi Priya Bora for the post of general secretary, Pranjal Malang for assistant secretary. The winners were congratulated by Apurba Deka, personal assistant of local MLA and Water Resources Minister Piyush Hazarika, Tiwa Autonomous Council nominated member Khagen Das, Mandal BJP president Prabin Deka and many other BJP leaders and workers.

