Assam: Intra Sub-divisional Level Debate competition “Margherita Debate Masters” organized at India Club Margherita

TINSUKIA: The final round of the Intra Sub-divisional Level Debate competition “Margherita Debate Masters” organized by Margherita Education Block under the aegis of SDO(Civil) Margherita in association with NE Coalfield (CIL) was held at the India Club Margherita on Monday.

The debate competition among all the government schools (upto class-X) was organized by the Margherita Education Block under the aegis of SDO (Civil) Margherita and in association with the North Eastern Coalfields Coal India Ltd.

A total of 5 teams with 2 members each from all the Government schools from Margherita Education Block participated in the debate who were selected through successive competitions held at 388 schools, 30 clusters, and 5 zonal levels.

Santosh Dorjee and Irani Kalita won the prize for the Best Team, the 1st runners up were Kallul Borah and Heena Begum Barbhuiyan and the 2nd runners up were Nikita Lama and Rahul Bhujal. Best speakers for the Motion in Male and Female categories were awarded to Kallul Borah and Parasmoni Moran whereas Best Speakers against the Motion Male and Female categories were adjudged to Rahul Bhujal and Heena Begum Barbhuyan. The finals was attended by Preeti Kumari ADC i/c, Margherita, Aditi Neog, Election Officer, Paresh Barua BEEO, officials from NEC, Coal India, students, and some local citizens.

