Assam: AKRSU vice-president Hemanta Bora Koch passes away

A CORRESPONDENT

TANGLA: A pall of gloom descended over Tangla town and Udalguri district following the untimely demise of All Koch-Rajbongshi Students’ Union (AKRSU) Central Vice-President and vocal student activist, Hemanta Bora Koch, who passed away on Friday morning at 9:40 am at the age of 41 after battling a liver-related ailment. A resident of Chitranagar locality of Tangla town in Udalguri district, Hemanta Bora Koch dedicated his life for the upliftment of the Koch-Rajbongshi community and strengthening the broader socio-cultural fabric of the region. He played a pivotal role in spearheading the movement for the recognition and empowerment of the Koch-Rajbongshi people, serving in various capacities, from Secretary of the AKRSU Central Committee to an active member of the Axam Xahitya Xabha, the Tangla Rongali Bihu Sanmilani, Yuva Mancha Tangla, and several other local organizations of the locality. Known for his amicable ties across communities and organizations, Koch was regarded as a bold and vocal leader who never shied away from raising his voice for public causes.

