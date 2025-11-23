Assam: Aligaon near Rowta tense over alleged abuse of 2 students

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: A tense situation erupted on Friday night, in Aligaon near Rowta Railway Station under the Udalguri district. Hundreds of men and women gathered outside the house of a school teacher, creating a highly charged atmosphere. A mathematics teacher at Rowta’s No. 5 Dhanshree Primary School, has been accused of bad touching two Class V girl students. Additionally, the 60-year-old teacher allegedly showed the students pornographic videos on his mobile phone while pretending to show them a video of singer Zubeen Garg.

For the last three days, the two girls had refused to go to school. When their families questioned them, the minors revealed the teacher’s shameful acts.

Following this revelation, chaos spread in the village. Villagers first gathered at the school in search of the teacher. When he was not found there, they called him to the local club in the afternoon. However, after he failed to appear, villagers gathered at his residence at night, resulting in a heated situation. Later at night, a team of Police from Rowta Police Station arrested the accused teacher from his residence.

Also Read: Biswanath College Lecturer Arrested Over Student Complaint