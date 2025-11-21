Biswanath College Lecturer Arrested for Harassing Female Student

The student later informed members of the college’s student union, who took the matter to the police in September. The complaint also stated that the lecturer had been sending the student repeated unwanted messages on her phone.

After the case was registered, Dutta reportedly remained out of reach for some time. Police, however, traced him on Thursday evening and arrested him under Biswanath Police Station Case No. 158/25. He was produced before the court and subsequently remanded to judicial custody.

News of the arrest has created widespread discussion in the area, with students and locals expressing relief that action has finally been taken in the case. Authorities are continuing further investigation.