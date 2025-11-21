Biswanath College Lecturer Arrested for Harassing Female Student

Biswanath: A senior lecturer of Biswanath College, Ajit Dutta, was arrested on Thursday after a Higher Secondary (HS) first-year female student lodged a complaint against him alleging inappropriate behaviour.
According to the complaint, the incident occurred on August 24, the day new students were being selected for NCC activities on campus. The student was returning home when the lecturer reportedly offered her a lift. During the ride, he allegedly behaved in an objectionable manner, making her uncomfortable and distressed.
The student later informed members of the college’s student union, who took the matter to the police in September. The complaint also stated that the lecturer had been sending the student repeated unwanted messages on her phone.
After the case was registered, Dutta reportedly remained out of reach for some time. Police, however, traced him on Thursday evening and arrested him under Biswanath Police Station Case No. 158/25. He was produced before the court and subsequently remanded to judicial custody.
News of the arrest has created widespread discussion in the area, with students and locals expressing relief that action has finally been taken in the case. Authorities are continuing further investigation.