Assam: All BTR Bengali Youth Students’ Federation conference concludes in Tamulpur

GORESWAR: The 12th biennial conference of the All BTR Bengali Youth Students’ Federation and the 1st biennial conference of the Tamulpur district unit concluded at Maharipara in the Tamulpur district with a three-day-long colourful programme on February 1.

As per the programmeme on Thursday, following a mass cleanliness drive and tree sapling plantation, the programmeme started with religious manners and customs in Namghar, Hari Mandir, and Bathou temples made in the venue. The main gate inauguration, flag hoisting of the reception committee, flag hoisting of the All BTR Bengali Youth Students’ Federation (ABBYSF), flag hoisting of all district units, smrititarpan programme, drawing and quiz competitions for schoolchildren, inauguration of the demonstration, and district delegate meet were conducted.

On Friday, following a swachhata abhijan, the central delegate sitting, an educational discussion, and a get-together meet of leaders of the ethnic communities were held before the cultural programmes performed by local and invited artists.

On Saturday, a mass cleanliness drive was held before the colourful cultural procession. At noon, an open meeting was presided over by Harendra Das, the central president of ABBYSF, which was formally inaugurated by Mantu Dey, the chief adviser of ABBYSF.

In his speech, the inaugurator of the open meeting said that the All BTR Youth Students’ Federation was born to save the culture and traditions of the Bengali community. The Bengali community has been suffering a lot in the name of doubtful voters and getting notice from the authorities concerned since years ago. The community had also been facing problems with the NRC update procedure in Assam. A large number of Bengali people had been left out of the NRC update, though they had sufficient evidence.

He asked the political leaders of Assam to cooperate with the leaders of the Bengali community in the solution of these burning problems, like D-voter notice and trapping in detention camps from the community, though people have professed identity as Indian citizens.

The central leader also said that the Bengali community had already accepted the Assamese manners and customs and had been maintaining a larger brotherhood with other communities in Assam.

Biswajit Daimary, Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, attended the open meeting and acknowledged that the Bengali community of Assam has been fighting for existence and facing various political and societal continuous problems. D-voter, Aadhaar card, and detention camp are the main problems of the community, which have to be discussed with the chief minister in this regard. He also assured that he would take the initiative for the discussion with the chief minister and leaders of the community.

Jagadish Sarker, founder president of the ABBYSF, took part in the open meeting and delivered his speech. He said that the people of the Bengali community had been victimised in the Assam movement and thereafter in many armed movements in the region. All the armed forces showed their energy by preying on the Bengali community. The Bengalis are still today deprived of societal, political, educational, and constitutional rights. He also spoke in detail how the ABBYSF was born in the region and has been fighting to safeguard the language and the culture and tradition of the community.

Addressing the mass gathering, Shymal Sarkar, former president of the ABBYSF, said that the people of the Bengali community must be united to achieve the goal of the organization. To achieve political rights, land rights, and constitutional rights, the Bengali community must be united and should fight for them.

A souvenir “Chetana” was released by Dr. Gyenendra Barman, Professor of Cotton University, in the open meeting in connection with the conference.

Dilip Saikia, MP of Mangaldoi Lok Sabha, Ranendra Narzary, EM of BTC, and senior leaders of the organisation spoke at the well-attended biennial conference of the All BTR Bengali Youth Students Federation.

