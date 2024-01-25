All Assam Bengali Youth Students’ Federation, Demow Regional Committee celebrated birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

DEMOW: Members of All Assam Bengali Youth Students’ Federation (AABYSF), Demow Regional Committee celebrated the 127th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in Demow Kali Mandir premises on Tuesday. The ceremonial lamp in front of the photo of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was lit by Rabindra Ghosh, secretary of All Assam Bengali Youth Students’ Federation (AABYSF), Sivasagar District Committee. On the occasion, Rabindra Ghosh gave his valuable speech on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Rupsa Ghosh sang a patriotic song. The programme concluded with the National Anthem.

