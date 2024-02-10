Assam: All Cachar Karimganj Hailakandi Students Association meets Rail Minister Aswhini Baishno

Silchar: Survey report of Lanka-Chandranathpur alternative rail track would be published in June as the process was almost complete and the subsequent steps would be taken up accordingly, Aswhini Baishno, the Rail Minister informed the delegation of the All Cachar Karimganj Hailakandi Students Association (ACKHSA). The delegation met Baisho in his office chamber in Delhi and apprised him about the necessity of the alternative rail track in the hill section. Sahidur Rahman, the convener of the students body said, the Rail Minister had assured them of launching a Bande Bharat service in the hill section very soon. Further Baishno had informed the delegates that he had taken the matter of increasing number of trains like Maitri Express with his Bangladesh counterpart. The ACKHSA delegates placed their demand for a train service between Silchar to Kolkata via Sylhet which will reduce the present scheduled time of 37 hours to 17 hours.

