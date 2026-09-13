Assam: All India Bank Strike called by United Forum of Bank Unions hits Demow

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Customers in Demow faced inconvenience on Friday as banks remained closed due to the All India Bank Strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU). The strike was observed on September 11 in support of various demands raised by seven constituent unions and associations - AIBEA, AIBOC, NCBE, AIBOA, BEFI, INBEF and INBOC.

Several customers who visited banks in Demow on Friday had to return without availing banking services. Notices informing customers about the strike were displayed on the walls of the bank branches. Banking services are expected to resume on September 14.

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