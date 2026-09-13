Kshemeswar Hazarika Memorial Trust honours 3 eminent teachers, awards 13 meritorious students

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Three eminent teachers were felicitated, and 13 meritorious students were conferred the Kshemeswar Hazarika Memorial Awards at a programme organised by the Kshemeswar Hazarika Memorial Trust on Friday.

The Trust was formed to preserve the memory of Late Kshemeswar Hazarika, a retired government employee and social worker from Pakabangipara village near Mangaldai. Minubala Hazarika, wife of Late Kshemeswar Hazarika, inaugurated the function by lighting an earthen lamp.

Taking part in it, Phulendra Nath Saharia, former classmate of Kshemeswar Hazarika, shared fond memories of his friend. He said that at a time when some children do not hesitate to abandon their parents on the streets or in old-age homes, the initiative taken by the children of Kshemeswar Hazarika to organise such a programme in memory of their father is noble and exemplary.

Principal of Mangaldai College, Dr Kamala Kanta Bora, inaugurated the meeting in the presence of Dr Amarendra Narayan Dev, while Gurupad Talukdar, Principal of PM SHRI AFS Kendriya Vidyalaya, Digaru, attended as a distinguished guest.

For their notable contribution to education and social service, three teachers, Gautam Dev Sharma, National Best Teacher Award recipient and teacher of Kokrajhar Govt HS School; Maheshwar Verma, State Best Teacher Award recipient from Nalbari district; and Surendra Mohan Rabha, distinguished social worker and accomplished teacher from Udalguri district.

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