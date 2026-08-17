Assam: Allegations of illegal liquor sales surface in Palasbari

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: While the country was celebrating Independence Day, allegations of illegal liquor sales surfaced from several parts of the Palasbari Assembly constituency in Kamrup district, reportedly taking advantage of the dry day when licensed liquor shops remained closed.

According to local residents, illegal liquor sales have allegedly been continuing for some time at several locations, including Palasbari Chowk, areas near Hetero Healthcare Limited at Hudumpur, Parli and other places. The alleged trade reportedly became more active on Independence Day, as the closure of licensed liquor outlets led to increased demand in the black market, with liquor allegedly being sold at prices substantially higher than the usual rates.

A local resident alleged that despite all licensed liquor shops remaining closed on Independence Day, liquor was reportedly available discreetly at several locations across the Palasbari constituency. Consumers were allegedly being forced to pay substantially higher prices to purchase liquor. The alleged sale of liquor on a dry day has also raised questions over the monitoring and enforcement mechanisms of the Excise Department and the police administration.

However, there is currently no independent evidence to establish the involvement of any police or Excise Department official in the alleged illegal trade. The allegations therefore warrant an impartial investigation to ascertain their veracity and identify those responsible.

Residents have urged the Excise Department and Palasbari police outpost to conduct joint raids at suspected locations and take stringent action against anyone found involved in the illegal sale of liquor. They have also demanded an investigation into how liquor became available on a dry day despite licensed outlets remaining closed, and whether an organised network was operating behind the alleged black-market trade.

The residents further called for regular surveillance and special enforcement drives at Palasbari Chowk, areas near Hetero Healthcare Limited at Hudumpur, Parli and other suspected locations to prevent the illegal sale of liquor.

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