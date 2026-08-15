Hajo police raid Helcha residence, seize cartons of illegal foreign liquor ahead of Independence Day

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Ahead of Independence Day, Hajo police carried out a major crackdown on the alleged illegal trade of foreign liquor in and around Helcha, an area near the religious town of Hajo. On Wednesday night, a team of Hajo police conducted a surprise raid at the residence of Golok Boro, a resident of Helcha. During the operation, police reportedly seized several cartons containing bottles of foreign liquor of different brands. Golok Boro was detained by the police in connection with the seizure. According to local sources, Golok Boro had allegedly been involved in the illegal sale of foreign liquor in the Helcha area for a considerable period. Locals had reportedly brought the alleged activities to the attention of the Excise Department on several occasions.

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