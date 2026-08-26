Assam: Allegations of low-quality mattresses being distributed among flood victims in Sivasagar

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Strong resentment has erupted in Sivasagar district over the alleged distribution of substandard mattresses among flood-affected people under a relief initiative funded by the State Water Resources Department.

The devastating floods that hit Upper Assam on July 19 caused extensive damage in Sivasagar and several other districts, destroying homes and severely affecting the livelihoods of thousands of people. Against this backdrop, the Water Resources Department issued a tender on August 3 for the supply of mattresses to be distributed among flood victims.

According to the tender specifications, one lakh mattresses were to be procured at an estimated cost of Rs 5.50 crore. Each mattress was specified to be 6 feet long, 3 feet wide, and 50 mm thick, with a stipulated weight of 4 kg. The tender reportedly required the supply to be completed within 10 days of the tender process.

However, after the mattresses supplied by the contractor were distributed among flood-affected people, serious allegations regarding their quality triggered protests in Sivasagar.

Residents alleged that the mattresses did not conform to the dimensions and weight specified in the tender. Some of the mattresses were reportedly less than five feet in length, while their poor-quality material was so thin that objects could allegedly be seen through them.

Angry flood victims took the mattresses to the streets and staged protests, demanding strict action against the contractor responsible for the supply. The identity of the contractor who secured the tender has not yet been ascertained publicly.

The allegations have also raised questions over whether government funds earmarked for flood relief were properly utilised. Locals and conscious citizens have demanded a thorough investigation into the entire tendering and procurement process.

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