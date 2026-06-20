Assam: Alleged harassment of students by schoolteacher sparks tension in Nalbari district

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Tension prevailed on Thursday at Bihampur Girls’ High English School in western Nalbari district after allegations of harassment against a teacher triggered protests and public outrage.

According to the allegations, a teacher of the school, identified as Aravinda Dutta, is accused of engaging in inappropriate behaviour and repeatedly making unwanted physical contact with female students. Family members of one of the students and locals have claimed that the girl had previously reported the matter to teachers and school authorities. However, they allege that the complaints were not addressed seriously by the concerned authorities.

The accused teacher, however, has strongly denied all allegations, describing the incident as a ‘conspiracy’ aimed at tarnishing his reputation.

As news of the allegations spread, a large number of parents, locals, and members of various organisations gathered at the school premises, leading to a highly charged atmosphere.

Police have initiated an inquiry into the matter, and authorities have stated that the facts surrounding the incident will emerge only after a thorough investigation is completed.

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