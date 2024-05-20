Assam: Alumni meet of Chatia College held in Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The general meeting of the Chatia College Alumni Association was held in the conference hall of the college on Saturday with Dilip Upadhyaya, vice president of the alumni association in the chair.

The programme began with illumination of a ceremonial lamp followed by a welcome address offered by Dr Swapan Kalita, principal of the college. Dr Dipen Bharali, convenor-cum-assistant professor of the college explained the objectives and read out the annual report. The meeting was addressed by Biraj Hatibaruah. A total of eight alumni members received the life membership certificates that were also accorded felicitation by the alumni association.

At the end of the meeting a new body of the alumni association was constituted with Narayan Hazarika as president, Chandan Bora as secretary-cum-convenor along with 34 executive members. Tridip Bhuyan offered a vote of thanks.

Also Read: Assam: Workshop on career counselling held in Chatia College (sentinelassam.com)