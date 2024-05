DEMOW: The Lambudar Borgohain Sankardev Sishu Bidya Niketan Demow was established in the year 1993 in Demow Madhupur near the NH-37 Road. An alumni meeting will be organized on May 25 in the school and preparation is going on. Different programmes will be organized on that day. The organizing committee has invited the former teachers and passed- out students to be present in the programme.

