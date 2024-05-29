Assam: Ambubachi Mela 2024; Annual Festival at Kamakhya Temple to Attract Thousands

GUWAHATI: The Ambubachi Mela often dubbed the ‘Kumbh Mela of Northeast India,’ is set to take place at Kamakhya Temple from June 22 to June 26 2024. The festival, steeped in ancient customs and rituals attracts thousands of devotees from across country.

The Ambubachi Mela, dedicated to Goddess Kamakhya who embodies female power and fertility is celebrated during monsoon season. This year, the festival will be held from June 22 to June 26. The Kamakhya Temple will close its gates from June 22 to June 24. Public entry will resume on June 25. This marks the official start of Mela.

During the festival the temple will adjust its usual hours. It will be open from 8 AM to 9 AM. VIP tickets will not be available online during event. Typically, the temple opens at 7:30 AM. It closes at 4:30 PM in winter and 5 PM in summer. There is a break from 1 PM to 2:30 PM.

The Ambubachi Mela is rooted in myth of Devi Sati. Her body parts after her death, were scattered across various locations. These became sacred sites. The Kamakhya Temple is believed to be the site where Sati's yoni (female sexual organ) fell. This led to its unique yoni-worship practices. It is a significant aspect of tantric tradition in Assam.

It is believed that during festival Goddess Kamakhya undergoes her annual menstrual cycle. The temple remains closed for three days. This symbolizes period of rest and purification for Goddess. Despite temple being closed to public, secret rituals are performed by priests inside Garbha Griha (Sanctum Sanctorum). On the fourth day temple doors open to devotees, then Ambubachi Mela officially begins.

Devotees from various parts of India, particularly from northeastern states gather at Kamakhya Temple. They participate in Ambubachi Mela, observing rituals and offering prayers to Goddess. The festival is vibrant celebration of ancient traditions and spiritual fervor. It draws massive ia massive influx of visitors each year, creating a stampede-like situation due to the number of attendees.