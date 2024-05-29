Tripura: TSECL Reduces Power Supply to Bangladesh Due to Unpaid Bills

AGARTALA: Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) has significantly reduced its power supply to Bangladesh due to rising unpaid bills. According to revised trade agreement between TSECL and Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) Bangladesh was to receive 160 megawatts of power from Tripura. However currently Tripura is providing only 90 to 110 megawatts as Bangladesh's outstanding payments exceed Rs 150 crore.

Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath clarified the issue that power trading with Bangladesh has not been halted. He stated, "We haven't stopped power trading with Bangladesh. Although there are some issues our power generation remains stable. From Rukhia power plant, we are getting 100 percent power. From Baramura we get 75 percent of its optimum capacity. From Gomati, we get 100 percent. From Manarchak plant we get 100 percent. From Palatana, we only get 27 percent. So there no problem as such regarding power generation. For now, we are supplying 90 megawatts to Bangladesh. If our power plants fail to generate enough power then we might have to back out of power trading agreement."

Providing further insights TSECL Managing Director Debasish Sarkar explained that power is not sold directly to Bangladesh but through NVVN, trading wing of NTPC. He stated "We raise bill before NVVN. That agency sends bill to Bangladesh. We have more than Rs 150 crore outstanding with Bangladesh. We have been regularly monitoring issue and raising queries with NVVN to clear outstanding amount. We have heard that Bangladesh has been facing some financial issues. This is why they are unable to pay bills on time. Since this is international trade. We are continuing with that."

Sarkar also highlighted challenges faced during peak periods particularly in summer. When TSECL has to purchase power from exchange at high costs of Rs 10 to 12 per unit to meet domestic demands. "If we don't get money, it would never be wise to supply power. Cash flow of corporation gets badly impacted. This is why we have reduced power supply to limit so that our local consumption doesn't get impacted heavily" he added.

The reduction in power supply underscores financial strains affecting international trade agreements. Measures taken by TSECL ensure stability of local power consumption. This occurs amidst rising demands and unpaid international dues.