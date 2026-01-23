Assam: Ambulance meets with accident on NH-31 in Bongaigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: A tragic road accident occurred early on Thursday morning on National Highway 31 at Chaprakata in Bongaigaon district. A high-speed ambulance, which was carrying the body of a deceased woman from Kolkata to Barpeta, lost control and met with a serious accident.

According to reports, the deceased woman has been identified as Jeleka Begum, a resident of Barpeta town. After her death, her body was being transported from Kolkata to her hometown when the ambulance met with the accident at Chaprakata in Bongaigaon. In the accident, three other occupants of the ambulance sustained serious injuries. Meanwhile, the body of Jeleka Begum remained trapped inside the ambulance for a long time following the mishap. Upon receiving information, local residents and police rushed to the spot. The injured were immediately shifted to Bongaigaon Civil Hospital for treatment, while arrangements were made to hand over the body to the family members.

