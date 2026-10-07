Assam: AMCH Psychiatry PGTs win multiple awards at IPS conference

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Five Post-Graduate Trainees (PGTs) from the Department of Psychiatry, Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh, brought pride to the institution by winning multiple awards at the 36th Annual Conference of the Indian Psychiatric Society, Assam State Branch (IPS-ASB), held in Jorhat. The two-day conference, themed “Bipolar Disorder Across Lifespan: Bridging Neuroscience & Clinical Practice,” was organised from October 3 to October 4, 2026, at JAANKI Farms & Resorts, Jorhat, bringing together leading psychiatrists, mental health professionals, clinicians, and researchers from across the region. AMCH Psychiatry PGTs excelled in various academic competitions and presentations held during the conference.

Dr Rini Sharma secured the prestigious Dr Indreswar Dutta Memorial Award for Best Paper, while Dr Debashree Das won the 3rd Prize in Paper Presentation. In the poster presentation category, Dr Priyanshu Kumar bagged the 3rd Prize. Meanwhile, in the All Assam PG Quiz Competition, Dr Sheetal and Dr Priyanshu Kumar received the 2nd Prize, while Dr Akash Agarwal and Dr Siddeeq secured the 3rd Prize.

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