Dibrugarh: Patient found hanging in Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH)

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: A patient admitted at the surgical ward of Assam Medical College Hospital, Dibrugarh was found hanging from a ceiling fan on Wednesday night. The patient identified as Bihari Karmakar of Doomdooma, hanged himself from a ceiling fan.

According to Superintendent of AMCH Dr. Prashanta Dihingia, the patient, had undergone cholecystectomy (gall bladder) surgery and was admitted to the HDU (High Dependency Unit). The matter has been reported to the Barbari police outpost. “We have started the investigation. The post-mortem of the body has been conducted at AMCH and the body was handed over to family members,” a police official said. He said, “We got information from AMCH last night and found that a man undergoing treatment at AMCH was hanging from a ceiling fan. We don’t know why he commited suicide.”

