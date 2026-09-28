Assam: Amolapatty Rajohuwa Namghar to organise 156th Durga Puja in Dibrugarh

A correspondent

DIBRUGARH: The historic Amolapatty Rajohuwa Namghar in Dibrugarh is set to organise its 156th Durga Puja celebrations this year, continuing a long-standing tradition of religious faith, devotion and cultural heritage.

The Durga Puja will be held from October 16 to October 21, 2026, with various religious programmes and rituals scheduled throughout the six-day celebration. According to the organisers, the puja will be conducted in a spiritually charged atmosphere, maintaining traditional customs and rituals. The Amolapatty Rajohuwa Namghar Durga Puja is not merely an annual festival but a long-standing religious tradition that has been preserved for generations. While modern celebrations often feature elaborate decorations, lighting and other attractions, the puja committee said that the Amolapatty Rajohuwa Namghar continues to uphold traditional religious practices and the prescribed rituals associated with Durga Puja.

As part of the effort to preserve this heritage, a “Lai-Khuta” (foundation pillar) installation ceremony was held on September 27, 2026, following traditional religious customs and rituals.

Members of the Amolapatty Rajohuwa Namghar Durga Puja Committee and the Namghar Committee were present during the ceremony. The Puja Committee expressed gratitude to all those who extended their cooperation towards the successful completion of the programme.

The organisers have appealed to the people of Dibrugarh to extend their support and cooperation for the smooth conduct of all programmes associated with the 156th Durga Puja celebrations, scheduled from October 16 to October 21.

The Puja Committee has also invited people from across Dibrugarh to participate in the various religious programmes and seek the blessings of Maa Durga during the festival.

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