Assam: Bokakhat gears up for safer roads ahead of Durga Puja celebrations

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A meeting on road safety and awareness was held today at the conference hall of the Bokakhat District Commissioner’s Office ahead of the forthcoming Durga Puja celebrations.

The special meeting, chaired by Bokakhat District Commissioner Sujata Gogoi, discussed the potential traffic congestion that may arise in the town during the Durga Puja festivities. Special emphasis was also placed on road safety and public awareness measures to prevent accidents.

The meeting stressed the need to raise awareness among the public through the district administration, police administration, and college students. It was particularly emphasised that wearing helmets while riding two-wheelers and carrying a valid driving licence must be made mandatory. Measures were also discussed to prevent traffic congestion caused by indiscriminate parking.

The principals of the colleges were also requested to ensure that students do not park their vehicles along the National Highway in front of their educational institutions, thereby creating traffic congestion. District Superintendent of Police Nibhranshu Hans, Assistant Commissioners Deeptirekha Hazarika and Ankita Barua, officials from various departments, Dr Jayanta Gogoi, Principal of JDSG College, Dr Bijoy Sharma, Principal of Kaziranga Government Model College, and Dr Surajit Dutta, Acting Principal of CNB College, were present at the meeting.

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