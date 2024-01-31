Assam Among Top Five States In NEP Execution: Governor

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has praised the state by highlighting that Assam has distinguished itself as one of the leading states in India to have effectively implemented the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
A comprehensive review meeting to monitor the progress of NEP implementation in higher education institutions was held, after which Governor Kataria recognized the state's laudable efforts.
Some challenges have come in the way of the complete enforcement of these policies but ongoing initiatives are aimed towards addressing and overcoming these barriers.
Governor Kataria has stated that Assam happens to be among the top five states regarding progress in implementing the policy.
The Assam Governor informed that the vice-chancellors were invited in order to inquire about the problems being faced in enforcing the NEP.
Stressing upon the importance of collaboration, he revealed that experts have been invited to provide proper guidance to the government, thereby making it the third review meeting.
Acknowledging existing obstacles, notably low enrollment rates, Governor Kataria assured that investigations are going on to ascertain the underlying reasons behind this issue.
Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also raised concerns regarding the stagnant gross enrollment ratio (GER) in higher education over the past decade, as learnt by the recent All India Survey on Higher Education.
The Assam CM said that the GER is stuck in the 17-18 percent range despite massive investments in the higher education system in the last decade.
To tackle this issue, CM Sarma has pointed towards exploring the introduction of a new scholarship system for higher education.
Moreover, he also requested the officials and heads of higher education institutions to work together to establish a uniform academic calendar while addressing issues like nepotism and favouritism, as mentioned in the statement.