Assam Among Top Five States In NEP Execution: Governor

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has praised the state by highlighting that Assam has distinguished itself as one of the leading states in India to have effectively implemented the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

A comprehensive review meeting to monitor the progress of NEP implementation in higher education institutions was held, after which Governor Kataria recognized the state's laudable efforts.

Some challenges have come in the way of the complete enforcement of these policies but ongoing initiatives are aimed towards addressing and overcoming these barriers.