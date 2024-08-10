Assam Among Top States for Grievance Redressal: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

GUWAHATI: Assam has emerged as one of the leading states in country for resolving citizen grievances according to announcement by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. On Saturday, Sarma shared positive updates about state's performance in addressing public complaints through post on X formerly Twitter.

Sarma highlighted that Assam has continued its strong track record in grievance redressal for July. It maintained its position as one of the top performers. In July alone state resolved 7,430 grievances. This marked the second highest number in country. From January to July this year Assam successfully addressed 30,572 cases. It ranked third nationally in this category.

The Chief Minister’s update included detailed statistics on grievance disposal across various states. For July Assam ranked second nationwide. It trailed only Uttar Pradesh, which led with highest number of resolved cases. During same month Uttar Pradesh addressed 26,661 grievances while having 13752 cases pending. Assam recorded total of 16,442 grievances in July. This included 12687 cases carried over from previous months. By the end of month, state had 9012 cases still pending.

Other states such as Gujarat Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh fell behind Assam in grievance redressal for July. Delhi was positioned tenth with 2,510 cases resolved during month.

For the first half of 2024 Assam maintained its position as a leading state in grievance redressal. The state received a total of 30,133 complaints from January to July. The overall count reached 39584 grievances when including pending cases. Assam managed to resolve 30,572 of these grievances. This left 9012 cases pending.

In comparison, Gujarat resolved 31609 cases during same period. However, 7848 cases remained pending. Uttar Pradesh topped the list with impressive 145,915 cases resolved leaving only 13,752 pending. Chief Minister Sarma’s data reflects strong commitment from Assam government towards addressing public concerns efficiently.