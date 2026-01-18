Assam: Amrit Bharat train to be flagged off today at Jagiroad railway station

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: The Amrit Bharat train flagging-off ceremony will be held on Sunday at Jagiroad railway station. The inaugural run of the train from Dibrugarh will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing.

Stating this, Divisional Commercial Manager Dhrubajyoti Barman said that the Amrit Bharat train has been conceptualised under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He added that the train offers ergonomically designed seating, fully connected coaches, and a twin-engine configuration for enhanced safety and reliability.

He also said that the train is equipped with semi-automatic couplers, fire detection systems, sealed gangways, and talkback units. It also introduces advanced safety features in non-AC coaches for the first time, he said.

In this regard, he called upon one and all to be present at the ceremonial flagging-off of the train at Jagiroad railway station tomorrow.

