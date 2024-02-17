Assam: Amritpal Singh’s Secret Communication Network Inside Dibrugarh Jail Busted

GUWAHATI: In a significant revelation, the Assam Police busted a crucial communication network operating from inside Dibrugarh Jail, allegedly managed by terrorist Amritpal Singh.
Singh is suspected to have continued his anti-national operations, leading state and central authorities to collaborate in dismantling his network.
Reportedly, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh revealed that increased surveillance measures were put in place due to suspicions of illegal activities within the jail.
Consequent searches uncovered a range of unauthorized devices, such as smartphones, keypad phones, spy-cam pens, and others.
Meanwhile, investigations are underway to ascertain the network’s scope and the origin of its support, with strict measures being implemented to prevent such repeated activities.
The Punjab police arrested Amritpal Singh earlier in April, concluding a manhunt that lasted over a month.
Singh, a radical preacher who modeled himself after the deceased Khalistani militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, was taken into custody.
The preacher was arrested while exiting a gurdwara in Rode, Bhindranwale's hometown. He was dressed in traditional attire, complete with a sheathed sword. Rode is not only Bhindranwale's birthplace but also where the preacher assumed the leadership of Waris Punjab De last year.
The 29-year-old was arrested under the strict National Security Act and transported to Assam via a special flight. He is now housed at the Dibrugarh Central Jail, along with nine other associates who were apprehended weeks after his arrest.
Indian intelligence sources indicate that Amritpal Singh has connections to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and has been linked to the arming of a private militia called Anandpur Khalsa Fauj (AKF).
Amritpal Singh Sandhu, born on January 17, 1993, gained recognition for his radical pro-Khalistan views and self-proclaimed Sikh preaching. His arrival in Punjab in September 2022 signified the start of a contentious leadership position in the "Heirs of Punjab" movement, which supports the creation of a separate Sikh state known as Khalistan.
