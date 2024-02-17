Assam: Amritpal Singh’s Secret Communication Network Inside Dibrugarh Jail Busted

GUWAHATI: In a significant revelation, the Assam Police busted a crucial communication network operating from inside Dibrugarh Jail, allegedly managed by terrorist Amritpal Singh.

Singh is suspected to have continued his anti-national operations, leading state and central authorities to collaborate in dismantling his network.

Reportedly, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh revealed that increased surveillance measures were put in place due to suspicions of illegal activities within the jail.

Consequent searches uncovered a range of unauthorized devices, such as smartphones, keypad phones, spy-cam pens, and others.

Meanwhile, investigations are underway to ascertain the network’s scope and the origin of its support, with strict measures being implemented to prevent such repeated activities.