Manipur Violence: BSF Jawan Injured in Gun Attack in Kakching

IMPHAL: In another tragic incident, a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was reportedly injured in a gun attack in Kakching district of Manipur on Saturday.
The injured jawan has been identified as head constable Som Dutt, who hailed from Himachal Pradesh.
The 45-year-old sustained injuries on his left shoulder after being hit by a bullet in Sungu village. Following the incident, Dutt was admitted to a private hospital.
As per reports, an official revealed that for the past three days, Sugnu has experienced a series of attacks by armed miscreants. On Friday night, they used medium machine guns to fire from the hill slopes.
Meanwhile, the situation in Manipur escalated in the last 24 hours, with intermittent firing and bombardment occurring in the peripheral areas of the state.
In the attack, one house and several properties were damaged when a bomb fell and exploded in a residential area in Sugnu.
Reportedly, earlier on Thursday, a bomb was thrown directly into the house of one Moirangningthou in Sugnu. Fortunately, no individual was injured in the attack.
Following the incident, a police team, headed by the Kakching SP and additional SP, rushed to the site of the bomb explosion to assess the situation.
The attack prompted the security forces to retaliate against the attackers, resulting in a regular gunfight between armed militants and security forces.
Earlier in May 2023, at least five people were killed, including a policeman, after violence erupted in Manipur, Kakching being the most affected part.
Reports indicate instances of firing on civilians, militant groups, and security forces from various locations.
A mob reportedly set fire to houses belonging to Kuki community members in five villages in Sugnu. During the violence, there were reports that residents prevented army personnel from entering the affected village, reports stated.
