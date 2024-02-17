Manipur Violence: BSF Jawan Injured in Gun Attack in Kakching

IMPHAL: In another tragic incident, a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was reportedly injured in a gun attack in Kakching district of Manipur on Saturday.

The injured jawan has been identified as head constable Som Dutt, who hailed from Himachal Pradesh.

The 45-year-old sustained injuries on his left shoulder after being hit by a bullet in Sungu village. Following the incident, Dutt was admitted to a private hospital.

As per reports, an official revealed that for the past three days, Sugnu has experienced a series of attacks by armed miscreants. On Friday night, they used medium machine guns to fire from the hill slopes.