Assam: Ancient artefacts unearthed at Embrudisa, Dima Hasao

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: In a major archaeological development in Dima Hasao district, researchers have uncovered a significant collection of artefacts at Embrudisa in the Dehangi area, shedding new light on the region's ancient past.

The excavation revealed a variety of objects, including handmade potsherds, wheel-made pottery fragments, metal implements such as a dao and arrowhead, bangles, ornaments, a probable spearhead, charcoal remains, bone fragments, and beads. The discoveries were made at a newly identified stone jar site in the village.

All recovered artefacts have been shifted to the District Museum in Haflong for documentation and detailed study.

The excavation was led by Dr. Shringdao Langthasa of the Department of Archaeology, Dima Hasao, in collaboration with the District Museum, Haflong. The work was carried out under the academic guidance of Professor Marco Mitri of the Department of History, North Eastern Hill University, with participation from research scholars of Nagaland University.

Among the findings, a miniature metallic object shaped like a vessel has drawn particular attention. According to the team, the object may have cultural or ritual significance, though its exact purpose will only be confirmed after further examination.

Speaking to this correspondent, Dr. Langthasa said that charcoal samples, bone fragments, and other materials will be sent for scientific laboratory analysis to establish a clearer chronological framework for the site. The results are expected to help determine the age of the artefacts and better understand the historical context of the stone jar site.

He further stated that if laboratory studies successfully establish a definite date, it could mark the first scientifically dated discovery from a megalithic site in Assam, making it a landmark find for the state's archaeological record.

The discovery is expected to open new avenues for research into the ancient cultural traditions of the hill districts and contribute significantly to the understanding of Assam's early history.

