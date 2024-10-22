Guwahati: Ancient Artefact Showcasing Assam’s Rich Heritage Discovered In Rajgarh

GUWAHATI: In a significant discovery, a team from the Directorate of Museums, Assam found an archaeological artefact in Guwahati's Rajgarh area on October 20, 2024.

Adorned with intricate designs, this beautifully carved piece is believed to be part of an ancient pillar dating back to thousands of years, if not more.

This peculiar artwork serves as an example of the impeccable craftsmanship of artisans from a bygone era and also stands as a symbol of the state's rich heritage.

The recovery of this ancient remnant provides a glimpse into the cultural, artistic, and historical significance of the region and also sheds light on Assam's deep-rooted traditions and grandeur.