Assam and Manipur Police Strategize to Quell Ethnic Violence in Jiribam District

Silchar: Amid fresh episode of ethnic violence in Manipur, a SP level meeting between Nomal Mahatta of Cachar police and his Jiribam counterpart M Pradip Singha was held to strategize the measure to control the situation in the neighbouring state. Assam Police Director General G P Singh also reportedly expressed his suggestions over telephone.

Since June 6, the district of Jiribam bordering Assam had been witnessing wide spread ethnic violence following the recovery of the body of a local resident. Since then, at least 800 people comprising Meitei Manipuris, Kukis and Hmars from Jiribam had taken shelter in various punjies or tribal villages in Lakhipur. The Cachar police had intensified strict riverine vigil as they entered Lakhipur across Jiri river. It is apprehended that ethnic violence might spill over in Lakhipur, as the bordering area had a mix population of various tribes.

In this backdrop, the police bosses of both the neighbouring districts sat for meeting to discuss the probable strategies to contain violence. Mahatta said, the trouble makers always try to take advantage of such volatile situation and hence the force should be on their toes for any untoward incident. Pradip Singha on the other hand expressed his gratitude to the Assam police for extending the hand of cooperation in this crucial time.

