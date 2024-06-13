Assam: Cachar District Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha orders to clear drains

SILCHAR: In a bid to clean drains and sewerage channels to mitigate the problem of flash flood in Silchar, the district administration has sought the co-operation of the local citizens of Rangirkhal, Singirkhal and Longaikhal, specifically those who have built RCC slabs or temporary structures over the connected drains to clear the built structures within June 30.

A notice was issued in this regard by District Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha on Wednesday. The notice stated that during field visits to Rangirkhal, Singirkhal & Longaikhal, it has been observed that some of the inhabitants of the aforesaid localities have constructed RCC slab structures, temporary bamboo structures and extensions over the connected drains without keeping provision of manhole thus putting obstructions in clearing and cleaning of drains. It has also been observed that due to siltation of drains there is blockade of the natural flow of water through the natural drains, triggering artificial flood, persistent water logging during rainy days in those areas and thus there is an immediate need for taking necessary steps to keep the natural drainage system free from any blockage for ensuring smooth and natural flow of water during the rainy days to avoid artificial flood or water logging in different parts of the Silchar town, the notice by DC Jha stated.

Further, the DC, who is also the chairperson of the district disaster management authority (DDMA) directed the citizens to clear the built structures within June 30. The constructed structures will be razed if the order is not followed within that date, the notice stated.

