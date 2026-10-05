Assam: Angan Milan Seva Special Nutrition Day observed in Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The "Angan Milan Seva Special Nutrition Day" was observed at 362 Anganwadi Centres under the West Golaghat Integrated Child Development Project on Saturday. As part of the programme, 356 Anganwadi workers and 345 Anganwadi helpers were felicitated with certificates of appreciation bearing the Chief Minister's signature and cheques of Rs 1,000 each. Bokakhat Sub-District Commissioner Sujata Gogoi attended the programme at Rajabari Anganwadi Centre as a distinguished guest. She lit the ceremonial lamp and expressed gratitude to the Anganwadi workers and helpers for their grassroots-level services, urging them to continue their work with dedication.

Kaziranga MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa attended the programme as the chief guest. He interacted with children and their parents and highlighted the role of Anganwadi Centres in early childhood education. He stressed the importance of inculcating values of morality, humanity and patriotism among children during their formative years. The programme aimed to make Anganwadi Centres more people-oriented, raise awareness about nutrition among children and mothers, and encourage greater community participation in Anganwadi services. Beneficiaries shared their experiences of various government schemes, while functionaries interacted with them regarding the benefits and impact of the schemes. Beneficiaries of schemes including the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, Orunodoi, Nijut Moina and ration cards also participated.

Also Read: Assam: Nutrition fair organised by 11 Anganwadi centres in Numaligarh