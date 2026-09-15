Assam: Nutrition fair organised by 11 Anganwadi centres in Numaligarh

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: With the aim of promoting the health, nutrition, and overall development of children, a nutrition fair and awareness programme was organised by 11 Anganwadi centres under Numaligarh Sector No. 9 of the Golaghat West Integrated Child Development Project, Bokakhat, as part of the ninth National Nutrition Month.

On Monday, the programme was held at the auditorium of Numaligarh Gaon Panchayat. Detailed discussions were held on how nutritious and balanced meals can be prepared for children using locally available food items.

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