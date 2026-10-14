Assam: Angan Milan Sewa held at 30 Anganwadi centres in Dhekiajuli

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: A special programme titled Angan Milan Sewa was organised at 30 Anganwadi centres under the Bhotpara Circle of the Dhekiajuli Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Project as part of the Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan.

The initiative, undertaken by the State Women and Child Development Department, was aimed at recognising the service of Anganwadi workers and helpers and strengthening their link with local communities. Similar programmes were held at all 470 Anganwadi centres under the Dhekiajuli ICDS Project on October 11.

Anganwadi workers and helpers were felicitated with appreciation letters signed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and cheques of Rs 1,000 each in recognition of their contribution to child nutrition, healthcare, pre-primary education, and maternal welfare.

Also Read: Assam: Angan Milan Seva held across 2,195 Anganwadi centres in Barpeta district