Assam: Anganwadi workers observe black day in Bongaigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: In solidarity with the nationwide observance of Black Day, the Assam State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union, Bongaigaon district committee, staged a sit-in protest in Bongaigaon on Wednesday under the united banner of CITU. The protest was held to press for a series of demands, including the repeal of the newly-implemented labour codes and the enforcement of minimum wages for Anganwadi workers and helpers. The workers raised slogans and displayed placards highlighting their concerns.

