Assam News

Assam: Eviction drive to resume in Biswanath

Biswanath admin to resume eviction in Behali, clearing 265 bighas; 433 families served notices to vacate encroached land within 15 days.
Eviction drive
Published on

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Evacuation operations are set to resume in Biswanath district. After the successful completion of the eviction drive in Biswanath’s Nonke Japoriguri area a few days back where 175 bighas of VGR land was cleared, the Biswanath district administration will carry out the eviction drive in Baghmari, Nampara, Palakota, and other areas under Behali legislative constituency. The drive will be carried out on 265 bigha, 3 katha, and 15 lachas of land. The district administration served notices to 433 number of families on Thursday giving them 15 days time to vacate the encroached land.

Also Read: Assam: Bajali police join hands with students for road safety drive

Also Watch:

Eviction drive
Nonke Japoriguri area

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com