Assam: Eviction drive to resume in Biswanath

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Evacuation operations are set to resume in Biswanath district. After the successful completion of the eviction drive in Biswanath’s Nonke Japoriguri area a few days back where 175 bighas of VGR land was cleared, the Biswanath district administration will carry out the eviction drive in Baghmari, Nampara, Palakota, and other areas under Behali legislative constituency. The drive will be carried out on 265 bigha, 3 katha, and 15 lachas of land. The district administration served notices to 433 number of families on Thursday giving them 15 days time to vacate the encroached land.

Also Read: Assam: Bajali police join hands with students for road safety drive

Also Watch: