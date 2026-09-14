Assam: Anjan Dutta Foundation to award scholarships to 30 meritorious students

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The Anjan Dutta Foundation, established in memory of late Anjan Dutta, one of Assam’s prominent politicians, sports organisers and writers, has announced a scholarship programme for meritorious students from economically weaker families in the Sivasagar Assembly constituency.

The foundation, established with the objective of carrying forward the ideals and legacy of Anjan Dutta, has been extending educational assistance to deserving students in the historic Sivasagar district. During the last six academic years, a total of 136 meritorious students belonging to families below the poverty line have received one-time educational scholarships through the initiative.

For the academic year 2025–26, the foundation has decided to provide scholarships of Rs. 7,000 each to 30 meritorious students, involving a total financial assistance of Rs. 2.10 lakh.

Students from below-poverty-line families who have successfully passed the Higher Secondary examination during the academic year with a minimum of 85 per cent marks have been invited to apply for the scholarship. Interested students have been requested to collect the prescribed application form and submit it on or before October 3, 2026.

Application forms will be available at the branch office of The Anjan Dutta Foundation, Gaurisagar, Sivasagar, PIN-785664. For further information, applicants may contact 7002241010, 9435028281 or 9101095404, or email teamanjandutta@gmail.com.

The announcement was issued by Dr Ankita Dutta, Trustee Manager, The Anjan Dutta Foundation through a press release.

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